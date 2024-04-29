Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

EXPE traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.31. The stock had a trading volume of 846,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,907 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 132.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Expedia Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,107 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

