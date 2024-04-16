3,870 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

TSN opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

