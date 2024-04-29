Investment House LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.73. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
