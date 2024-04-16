Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.