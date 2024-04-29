Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. 267,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

