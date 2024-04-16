Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Update

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,443,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 18,485,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitong Securities stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Haitong Securities has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

