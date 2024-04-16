Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.87. 2,762,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,610. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

