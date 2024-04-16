Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.43. 38,953,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,326,324. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

