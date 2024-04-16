Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.93. The stock had a trading volume of 124,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
