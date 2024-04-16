Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 547,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 137,850 shares.The stock last traded at $36.54 and had previously closed at $36.72.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

