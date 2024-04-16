DGS Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $616.36. The company had a trading volume of 352,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,138. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

