Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $25.85 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $25.85 or 0.00040997 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.79 billion and $346.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,059.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.00763638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00124448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00185958 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,580,777 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

