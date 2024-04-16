Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
