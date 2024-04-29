Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $650.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.83.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $11.40 on Monday, hitting $515.38. 346,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.84. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

