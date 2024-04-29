Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $18.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,807,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,794,543.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00624027 USD and is up 8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $287.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
