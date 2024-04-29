Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $18.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,807,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,794,543.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00624027 USD and is up 8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $287.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

