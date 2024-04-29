WAX (WAXP) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $227.73 million and $9.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,172,242,276 coins and its circulating supply is 3,438,844,130 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,171,965,950.0807247 with 3,438,567,805.9530787 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06601214 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,644,698.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

