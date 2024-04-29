Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

