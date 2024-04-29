Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,216 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 83,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,479,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

PFE stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

