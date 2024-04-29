Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Research Report on SII
Sprott Price Performance
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.9233596 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.