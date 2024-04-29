Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sprott alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SII

Sprott Price Performance

SII traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$55.05. 4,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$38.43 and a 1-year high of C$58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.78.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.9233596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.