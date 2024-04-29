Nexum Price Down 19.8% This Week (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $102.54 million and approximately $13,903.33 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

