DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in March

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

DS Smith Stock Performance

DS Smith stock remained flat at $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

