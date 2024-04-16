DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in March

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.
DS Smith Stock Performance
DS Smith stock remained flat at $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.
About DS Smith
