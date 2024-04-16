Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 368,490 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

