The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and $82.80 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 35,671,540.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,797,266,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,483,059,225 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.