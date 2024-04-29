Divi Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Divi has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $303,809.69 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Divi has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00055722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,853,613,320 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,853,003,564.4249873. The last known price of Divi is 0.00216316 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $336,902.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

