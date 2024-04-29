Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $210,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after buying an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after buying an additional 283,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,570,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,156,000 after buying an additional 502,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,909,000 after purchasing an additional 350,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.44. 1,576,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,279. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.