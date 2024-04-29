Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 25.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 25.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 20,994,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average daily volume of 1,139,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
