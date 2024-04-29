Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 25.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 25.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 20,994,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average daily volume of 1,139,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

