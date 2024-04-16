DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DiaSorin Price Performance
OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $88.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.30. DiaSorin has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $120.00.
DiaSorin Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DiaSorin
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.