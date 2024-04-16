DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $88.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.30. DiaSorin has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $120.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.