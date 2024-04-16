Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Increases By 14.3%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
DASTY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 57,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,732. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $53.00.
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
