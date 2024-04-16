Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.3 %

BATRA opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile



Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

