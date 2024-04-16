Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $339,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

