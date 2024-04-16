Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires Shares of 61,700 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

