Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,529,000 after acquiring an additional 404,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $258.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

