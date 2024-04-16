Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 683,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,408. The firm has a market cap of $381.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

