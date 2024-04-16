Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 903,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVTE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 63,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

