Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bright Green Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bright Green stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,003. Bright Green has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bright Green by 1,537.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,421 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the third quarter worth about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

