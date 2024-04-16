iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 434,737 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

