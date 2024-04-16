Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 6,069 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,524,000. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,210,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 873,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,820,000 after purchasing an additional 74,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.