Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 846 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,125 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,881,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 210,903 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 224,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

