Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 833.0 days.
Sawai Group Stock Performance
Sawai Group stock remained flat at $38.18 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. Sawai Group has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $38.18.
About Sawai Group
