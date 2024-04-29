Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Savills Price Performance

SVLPF remained flat at $10.71 on Monday. Savills has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

About Savills

See Also

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

