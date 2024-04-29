Intrust Bank NA Has $6.89 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

