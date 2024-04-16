Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.30.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

LNG opened at $154.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

