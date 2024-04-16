Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 376.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SAP Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.97.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

