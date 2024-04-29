Bluesphere Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,153,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VGT traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $506.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.85 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

