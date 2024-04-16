iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

