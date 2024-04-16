Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.