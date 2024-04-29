Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of GE stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.58. 3,474,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,423. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

