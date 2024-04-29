Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 938,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

