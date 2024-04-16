Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Camtek by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after acquiring an additional 782,958 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,162,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,093,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,022,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

