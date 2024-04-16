ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARM. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 89.88.

ARM stock opened at 122.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 127.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 85.34. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

